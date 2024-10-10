Reminder: Breakfast And Lunch Are Free For Every Student At 44 Escambia Schools; Others Must Apply

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students, regardless of income, during the upcoming school year at 44 schools and centers in Escambia County. Applications must be submitted for free or reduced price lunches at all other schools.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program means that parents of the students at these schools are not required to submit an application for the Free and Reduced Meal program at that school. However, siblings attending schools not on the CEP list will need to apply for eligibility.

The free meal schools are selected based upon income levels.

Meal applications, or payment, will be required at: Beulah Elementary, Blue Angels Elementary, Cook Elementary, Cordova Park Elementary, Hellen Caro Elementary, Kingsfield Elementary, Suter Elementary, Brown Barge Middle, Ransom Middle, Tate High, and West Florida High.

Parents at these schools should plan on providing their child with money for their meals until eligibility is established to avoid creating a deficit in their account. Funds can be added to student accounts online at myschoolapps.com.

This program has been in place since 2015 in Escambia County and was not related to the pandemic.

Free meal schools are:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Bellview Elementary Bratt Elementary Brentwood Elementary Byrneville Elementary C.A. Weis Elementary Ensley Elementary Ferry Pass Elementary Global Learning Academy Holm Elementary Jim Allen Elementary Lincoln Park Elementary Lipscomb Elementary Longleaf Elementary McArthur Elementary Molino Park Elementary Montclair Elementary Myrtle Grove Elementary Navy Point Elementary Oakcrest Elementary Pine Meadow Elementary Pleasant Grove Elementary Scenic Heights Elementary O.J. Semmes Elementary Sherwood Elementary Warrington Elementary West Pensacola Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

Bailey Middle Bellview Middle Beulah Middle Ernest Ward Middle Ferry Pass Middle Workman Middle

HIGH SCHOOLS

Escambia High Northview High Pensacola High Pine Forest High Washington High

OTHER SCHOOLS AND CENTERS

Acceleration Academy Achieve Academy Capstone Escambia Westgate Center Hope Horizon Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy Success Academy

Free/reduced meal applications are available here.

Pictured: An Escambia County School lunch as served to students this school year. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.