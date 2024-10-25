Preview: Tate Aggies Look For Win 7 Over Crestview

In week 10, the Tate Aggies will host the Crestview Bulldogs Friday night at Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium.

Tate improved to 6-2 for the season as they ended a two-game losing streak last week with a 35-win over Washington. The Aggies are looking for another “W” over the Bulldogs to hold onto an at-large playoff bid in the regional playoffs .

The Aggies are running strong on their their best season since 2007 when they were 7-4, a win mark the would tie with a defeat of the Bulldogs. Crestview (3-5) is coming off a close 23-0 loss to the Escambia Gators last week.

Against Washington, Tate had 255 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, two from Carson Secchiari and one from Demorion Clay. Taite Davis passed for 177 yards and connected with Elijah West for two TDs. Kicker Elijah Crites was 5-5 on point afters.

Davis has 1404 passing yards for the season on 170 attempts and 82 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The Crestview at Tate game kicks off at 7 p.m.

Pictured: Tate defeated Washington 35-14 last Friday night on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

