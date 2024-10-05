Police Search For PenAir Robbery Suspect

The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a suspect in the Friday morning robbery of a local credit union.

The robbery happened about 9:34 a.m. at the PenAir Credit Union at 1289 Airport Boulevard, in front of Lowes’ q.

Pensacola Police said the suspect demanded money while carrying a trash bag.

The suspect was described as a 50 to 60-year-old white or Hispanic male wearing blue rain gear, white face coving, white shoes, carrying a trash bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pensacola Police Department at (850) 435-1901, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP