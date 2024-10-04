Pine Meadow Elementary Fall Carnival In Saturday

October 4, 2024

Pine Meadow Elementary School will hold their Fall Carnival on Saturday, Saturday from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. at the Hadji Shrine Template, 800 West Nine Mile Road.

Early admission is $7 for children and $10 for adults. Admission at the gate is $10 for everyone. The event will feature inflatables, carnival games, face painting, fun treats, pumpkin patch withe over 100 pumpkins for choose from and more.

Concessions will be available including freshly grilled hot dogs, popcorn, Lost Pizza,  Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and Texas Roadhouse peanuts. There will also be multiple food trucks.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse will be there.

Written by William Reynolds 

 