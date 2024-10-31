Photos: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Super Delta

October 31, 2024

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds teamed up for a rare joint flyover Wednesday.

The “Super Delta” formation drew huge crowds to downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach.

For more photos, click here.

The views were great at Pensacola Beach, but most that chose downtown Pensacola were disappointed. Over downtown, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds were not in the super delta formation and flew were east of Palafox.

The Blue Angels Homecoming Show, with the Thunderbirds, is Friday and Saturday at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 