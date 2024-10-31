Photos: Blue Angels, Thunderbirds Super Delta

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds teamed up for a rare joint flyover Wednesday.

The “Super Delta” formation drew huge crowds to downtown Pensacola and Pensacola Beach.

For more photos, click here.

The views were great at Pensacola Beach, but most that chose downtown Pensacola were disappointed. Over downtown, the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds were not in the super delta formation and flew were east of Palafox.

The Blue Angels Homecoming Show, with the Thunderbirds, is Friday and Saturday at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.