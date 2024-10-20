Peanut Butter Challenge Month: Here’s How To Get Involved

The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University Cooperative Extension, is continuing through the ned of the month.

Launched in the Florida Panhandle counties in 2012, the challenge is how held across the state. The 2023 Peanut Butter Challenge collected a total of 27,769 pounds of peanut butter from 44 Florida counties. Last year, 1.013 jars, or over 1,410 pounds of peanut butter were collected in Escambia County.

Last week, the Escambia County Commission proclaimed October as Peanut Butter Challenge month.

Unopened jars of peanut butter can be donated to the following locations throughout Escambia County now until Oct. 31:

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Escambia County Farm Bureau, 153 Hwy. 97, Molino

Escambia County Public Safety, 6575 N. “W” Street, Pensacola

Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 10650 Gulf Beach Hwy., Pensacola

Gilmore Services, 31 E. Fairfield Dr., Pensacola

Escambia County Administration, 221 Palafox Place, 4th Floor, Pensacola

County Extension Director Nick Simmons, Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources Murilo Morata, and Extension Agent Dorothy Lee with a Peanut Butter Challenge proclamation from the Escambia County Commission. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.