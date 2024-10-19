One Day Only Free Adoption Event At Escambia Shelter Today

October 19, 2024

Escambia County Animal Welfare and Anderson Subaru have teamed up for the “Subaru Loves Pets” event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare at 200 West Fairfield Drive.

The event will feature free pet adoptions all day long, food trucks, a bounce house, pet-friendly vendors, and more. Anderson Subaru will provide treat bags for adopters who take a pet home at the event.

Anyone interested in adopting will have the chance to connect with Animal Welfare staff during the event to be matched with the perfect pet. A full list of adoptable pets at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center can be viewed at 24petconnect.com. A $15 licensing fee will apply at the time of adoption for Escambia County residents.

Pictured above are Perri, a 9-month-old medium-sized spayed female cat, and Carrigan, a 3-year-old large spayed dog. Both were available for adoption as of closing time Friday at the Escambia animal shelter.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 