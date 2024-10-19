One Day Only Free Adoption Event At Escambia Shelter Today

Escambia County Animal Welfare and Anderson Subaru have teamed up for the “Subaru Loves Pets” event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare at 200 West Fairfield Drive.

The event will feature free pet adoptions all day long, food trucks, a bounce house, pet-friendly vendors, and more. Anderson Subaru will provide treat bags for adopters who take a pet home at the event.

Anyone interested in adopting will have the chance to connect with Animal Welfare staff during the event to be matched with the perfect pet. A full list of adoptable pets at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center can be viewed at 24petconnect.com. A $15 licensing fee will apply at the time of adoption for Escambia County residents.

Pictured above are Perri, a 9-month-old medium-sized spayed female cat, and Carrigan, a 3-year-old large spayed dog. Both were available for adoption as of closing time Friday at the Escambia animal shelter.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.