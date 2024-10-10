One Adult, Two Kids Injured In Highway 29 Crash

Two juveniles and an adult were injured in a two-vehicle traffic crash Thursday morning in Cantonment.

The crash at about 8:20 a.m. involved a passenger car and pickup truck that overturned at the intersection of Highway 29 and North Tate School Road.

The three injuries were transported to area hospitals by Escambia County EMS.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.