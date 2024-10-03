Northview High Announces Homecoming Court

October 3, 2024

Northview High School has named their 2024 homecoming court.

Senior Maids

  • Payton Daw
  • Maddie May Driskell
  • Mary Catherine Hughes
  • Sophia Morris
  • Lacey Sapp
  • Lily Smallwood

Junior Maids

  • Kate Beasley
  • Riley Brooks
  • Aakira Davis
  • Noel Pugh
Sophomore Maids

  • Lacie Kittrell
  • Mikayla McAnally
  • Makayla Plato

Freshmen Maids

  • Meeyah Lassiter
  • Allie Penton
  • Madalyn Pittman
  • Avery Trawick

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.

Pictured top: The 2024 Northview High School homecoming court. Front row: Payton Daw, Lilly Smallwood, Mary Catherine Hughes, Noel Pugh, Allie Penton, and Meeyah Lassiter. Back row: Mikayla McAnally, Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Maddie May Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Riley Brooks, Avery Trawick, Madalynn Pittman. Pictured below: The court from each class. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Senior Court. Payton Daw, Maddie Mae Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Lilly Smallwood, and Mary Catherine Hughes.

Junior Court: Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Noel Pugh, amd Riley Brooks.

Sophomore Court: Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Mikayla McAnally.

Freshman Court: Madalynn Pittman, Meeyah Lassiter, Allison Penton, and Avery Trawick.

