Northview High Announces Homecoming Court

\

Northview High School has named their 2024 homecoming court.

Senior Maids

Payton Daw

Maddie May Driskell

Mary Catherine Hughes

Sophia Morris

Lacey Sapp

Lily Smallwood

Junior Maids

Kate Beasley

Riley Brooks

Aakira Davis

Noel Pugh

Sophomore Maids

Lacie Kittrell

Mikayla McAnally

Makayla Plato

Freshmen Maids

Meeyah Lassiter

Allie Penton

Madalyn Pittman

Avery Trawick

The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.

Pictured top: The 2024 Northview High School homecoming court. Front row: Payton Daw, Lilly Smallwood, Mary Catherine Hughes, Noel Pugh, Allie Penton, and Meeyah Lassiter. Back row: Mikayla McAnally, Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Maddie May Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Riley Brooks, Avery Trawick, Madalynn Pittman. Pictured below: The court from each class. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Senior Court. Payton Daw, Maddie Mae Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Lilly Smallwood, and Mary Catherine Hughes.

Junior Court: Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Noel Pugh, amd Riley Brooks.

Sophomore Court: Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Mikayla McAnally.

Freshman Court: Madalynn Pittman, Meeyah Lassiter, Allison Penton, and Avery Trawick.