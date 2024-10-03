Northview High Announces Homecoming Court
October 3, 2024
Northview High School has named their 2024 homecoming court.
Senior Maids
- Payton Daw
- Maddie May Driskell
- Mary Catherine Hughes
- Sophia Morris
- Lacey Sapp
- Lily Smallwood
Junior Maids
- Kate Beasley
- Riley Brooks
- Aakira Davis
- Noel Pugh
Sophomore Maids
- Lacie Kittrell
- Mikayla McAnally
- Makayla Plato
Freshmen Maids
- Meeyah Lassiter
- Allie Penton
- Madalyn Pittman
- Avery Trawick
The homecoming queen will be named during a ceremony that begins at 6 p.m. Friday in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium on the Northview campus.
Pictured top: The 2024 Northview High School homecoming court. Front row: Payton Daw, Lilly Smallwood, Mary Catherine Hughes, Noel Pugh, Allie Penton, and Meeyah Lassiter. Back row: Mikayla McAnally, Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Maddie May Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Riley Brooks, Avery Trawick, Madalynn Pittman. Pictured below: The court from each class. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
Senior Court. Payton Daw, Maddie Mae Driskell, Lacey Sapp, Sophia Morris, Lilly Smallwood, and Mary Catherine Hughes.
Junior Court: Aakira Davis, Kate Beasley, Noel Pugh, amd Riley Brooks.
Sophomore Court: Lacie Kittrell, MaKayla Plato, and Mikayla McAnally.
Freshman Court: Madalynn Pittman, Meeyah Lassiter, Allison Penton, and Avery Trawick.
