Northview Falls To Baker (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs fell to Baker 20-26 on a wet homecoming Friday night in Bratt.

Baker struck with a touchdown pass and a good two -point conversion to take an 8-0 with about 4 minutes to go in the first quarter.

The game would remain at 8-0 until the Gators punched it in from the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Baker failed on the two-point attempt and remained on top 14-0. With about two minutes to go in ballgame, Baker was in the endzone again, and once again missed the two-point conversion, 20-0.

For a game action photo gallery, click here.

Look for an upcoming photo gallery with the homecoming mini-parade, band, cheerleaders, fans and more.

Northview junior Dane King put Northview on the board with 2:39 in the game on a 57-yard rushing touchdown. The Gators blocked the point after kick.

“We got behind early, and that’s something you can’t do on Baker,” Northview head coast Wes Summerford said after the game. “They’re really good at holding the football; that’s what they do. Ater that, it was hard to get our offense on the field and get our offense on the field and get our defense off the field.”

With the win, Baker improved to 6-1. The Northview Chiefs, now 2-5, will hit Highway 4 next Friday night to face the Jay Royals. The Royals are 6-1 with their only loss this year coming last month to the Flomaton Hurricanes.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.