Northview Falls To Baker (With Gallery)

October 5, 2024

The Northview Chiefs fell to Baker 20-26 on a wet homecoming Friday night in Bratt.

Baker struck with a touchdown pass and a good two -point conversion to take an 8-0 with about 4 minutes to go in the first quarter.

The game would remain at 8-0 until the Gators punched it in from the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Baker failed on the two-point attempt and remained on top 14-0. With about two minutes to go in ballgame, Baker was in the endzone again, and once again missed the two-point conversion, 20-0.

For a game action photo gallery, click here.
Look for an upcoming photo gallery with the homecoming mini-parade, band, cheerleaders, fans and more.

Northview junior Dane King put Northview on the board with 2:39 in the game on a 57-yard rushing touchdown. The Gators blocked the point after kick.

“We got behind early, and that’s something you can’t do on Baker,” Northview head coast Wes Summerford said after the game. “They’re really good at holding the football; that’s what they do. Ater that, it was hard to get our offense on the field and get our offense on the field and get our defense off the field.”

With the win, Baker improved to 6-1. The Northview Chiefs, now 2-5, will hit Highway 4 next Friday night to face the Jay Royals. The Royals are 6-1 with their only loss this year coming last month to the Flomaton Hurricanes.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 