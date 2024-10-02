Northview Defeats Blacksher 3-0 For The Second Time This Season

Tuesday, the Northview Chiefs traveled to Uriah, Alabama, and returned with a three-match sweep of the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs.

Northview won 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 18-16. The Bulldogs pulled within two points in the last set, tying it at 16-16 before the Chiefs took the win.

In a previous meeting in mid-September, Northview also beat Blacksher 3-0.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Blacksher 3-0 in September. NorthEscambia.com file photos.