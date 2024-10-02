Northview Defeats Blacksher 3-0 For The Second Time This Season

October 2, 2024

Tuesday, the Northview Chiefs traveled to Uriah, Alabama, and returned with a three-match sweep of the J.U. Blacksher Bulldogs.

Northview won 3-0 by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 18-16. The Bulldogs pulled within two points in the last set, tying it at 16-16 before the Chiefs took the win.

In a previous meeting in mid-September, Northview also beat Blacksher 3-0.

Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated Blacksher 3-0 in September. NorthEscambia.com file photos.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 