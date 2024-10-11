Northview Chiefs Top The W.S. Neal Eagles 3-2

October 11, 2024

The Northview Chiefs closed out their volleyball regular season Thursday with a 3-2 win over W.S. Neal.

Northview won by scores of 25-23, 25-11, 18-25, 22-25, 15-9.

The Chiefs finished their season at 9-8 overall as they move into the district tournament on Monday. No. 4 Northview will host the No. 5  Hoboe of Laurel Hill at 5 p.m. in Bratt in the Rural District 1 quarterfinals.  The winner will play No. 1 seed Jay at Baker on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 