NAS Pensacola Closed To Public Through October 31

October 28, 2024

Pensacola Naval Air Station is closed to the public through October 31 as the installation prepares for the 2024 Blue Angels Homecoming Airshow.

Department of Defense (DoD) identification holders may enter through both the Main Gate and the West Gate.

The 2024 NAS Pensacola Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show with the Air Force Thunderbirds will be November 1-2. Later this week, NorthEscambia.com will have complete coverage, previews and all the information you need to know.

