Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life North Of Atmore
October 29, 2024
A motorcycle crash north of Atmore claimed the life of an Alabama man.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said 63-year-old Frankie E. Rodgers from Frisco City was fatally injured around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when his 2002 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle left the road near the 13-mile marker, approximately 13 miles north of Atmore.
After veering off the road, the motorcycle struck a ditch, collided with a fence, and eventually overturned, throwing Rodgers from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.
