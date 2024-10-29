Motorcycle Crash Claims One Life North Of Atmore

October 29, 2024

A motorcycle crash north of Atmore claimed the life of an Alabama man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said 63-year-old Frankie E. Rodgers from Frisco City was fatally injured around 2:45 p.m. Sunday when his 2002 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle left the road near the 13-mile marker, approximately 13 miles north of Atmore.

After veering off the road, the motorcycle struck a ditch, collided with a fence, and eventually overturned, throwing Rodgers from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama troopers are continuing their investigation.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 