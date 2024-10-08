Monster Hurricane Milton Heads Across The Gulf

Milton strengthened rapidly into a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm Monday afternoon.

Landfall is forecast by Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay area.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency declaration Sunday to 51 counties. Northwest Florida counties are not in the emergency declaration.

Milton is expected to have little or no impact on the North Escambia area, other than high surf and a risk of rip currents at the beaches. For the local weather forecast, click here.

The latest information is in the graphic above.