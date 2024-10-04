Molino Craft Extravaganza Saturday At Community Center

The Molino Mid County Historical Society will host a Craft Extravaganza this Saturday. The event will showcase the talents of local artisans and crafters, offering a variety of handmade treasures.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can browse a wide selection of handcrafted items, including home decor, jewelry, walking sticks, wreaths, cups, flower arrangements, 3D printed creations, gifts and more. Food vendors will also be on site to satisfy hungry shoppers., including a mullet fish fry.

The Craft Extravaganza will be held indoors at the Molino Community Center, at 6450 Highway 95A North.