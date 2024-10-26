Military Dad Surprises Son At Beulah Academy After Long Deployment

For Luke Wilkins at the Beulah Academy of Science, it started as just another walking into class on just another Friday.

But little did he know about the surprise standing just around the corner.

Luke followed his classmates into the room and gasped when he saw his dad Jeffery Wilkins. He ran into dad’s arms for an emotional embrace.

Dad Jeffery had been deployed with the U.S. Army since January.

Pictured: Dad Jeffery Wilkins, mom Bridgett Wilkins and Luke Wilkins Friday at Beulah Academy of Science. Photos and video for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.







