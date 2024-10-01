Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Atmore Shooting

An Atmore man was arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting.

Edward La’Marlon Jaheim Williams, 23 was charged with attempted murder.

Atmore Police Department officers were called after a gunshot victim arrive in a private vehicle at Atmore Community Hospital about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

“The victim was shot in the parking lot of Mike and Ike Food Mart on Carver Avenue during a physical altercation,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said Monday.

The victim airlifted to a trauma center. As of Monday morning, the victim was in critical condition in an intensive care unit, according to police.