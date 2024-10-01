Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Atmore Shooting

October 1, 2024

An Atmore man was arrested Monday in connection with a weekend shooting.

Edward La’Marlon Jaheim Williams, 23 was charged with attempted murder.

Atmore Police Department officers were called after a gunshot victim arrive in a private vehicle at Atmore Community Hospital about 11:55 p.m. Saturday.

“The victim was shot in the parking lot of Mike and Ike Food Mart on Carver Avenue during a physical altercation,” Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann said Monday.

The victim airlifted to a trauma center. As of Monday morning, the victim was in critical condition in an intensive care unit, according to police.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 