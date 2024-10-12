Jay Shuts Out Northview 34-0 (With Gallery)

The Jay Royals shut out the Northview Chiefs 34-0 Friday night at Merle North Stadium in Jay.

Northview had beat Jay nine of their last 10 outings in the War on Highway 4 rivalry before Friday night. In their last meeting in 2017, Northview walked away with a 31-13 win.

For a photo gallery, click here.

*Look for an upcoming photo gallery with the cheerleaders, bands and fans from both teams.

Jay came into the game on the heels of a 9-0 shutout of the young Central Jaguar program last week and season wins that have included Baker and Chipley. Northview suffered a 20-6 defeat at the hands of Baker last week in Bratt.

Riding high at 7-1 on the season, the Jay Royals will have a bye next week before hosting Wewahitchka (currently 1-6) on October 25. The Northview Chiefs (2-6) will hit the road for Blountstown (3-2) next week before rounding out the season on Thursday night, October 31 by hosting Flomaton on a Halloween night.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.