I-10 Crash Claims One Life In Escambia County

October 28, 2024

One person was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on I-10 in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a silver Audi SUV driven by a 62-year old Pensacola man was traveling east on I-10 near scenic highway and  failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway. The Audi struck a large concrete wall, causing the vehicle to spin in the ditch ejecting the passenger.

The passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Pensacola, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

The FHP investigation is ongoing.

File photo.

