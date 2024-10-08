Hosea Harrison ‘Sandy’ Sanspree, Jr.

Mr. Hosea Harrison “Sandy” Sanspree, Jr, age 60, passed away, Saturday, October 5, 2024 in Atmore, AL; surrounded by his family at his bedside. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL.

Mr. Sanspree was a dedicated Auburn University Football enthusiast who devoted numerous hours to outdoor activities such as hunting and visiting the creek, where he savored his time indulging in watermelon. He cherished the moments shared with his loved ones and close friends, finding great joy in their company. Additionally, he enjoyed watching western films and tuning in to ME TV for entertainment.

Preceded in death by his father, Hosea Harrison Sanspree, Sr; and brother, Anthony Todd Sanspree.

He is survived by his mother, Gloria Jean Sanspree, of Atmore, AL; three sons, Brannon (Danielle) Sanspree, of Century, FL; Tyler (Kaylee) Sanspree, of Canoe, AL; Tanner Sanspree, of Bay Minette, AL; one daughter, Jessica Sanspree, of Mobile, AL; one sister, Anna Tingle, of Perdido, AL; six grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, Caden, Kalli, Trinnity, Baxlee, wife of many years, Paula Sanspree, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Friday, October 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC. with Rev. Joe White and Bro. Michael Roley officiating.

Burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 10, 2024 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be Tanner Sanspree, Wesley “Bouncer” Chunn, Isaac “Taco” Bernal, Danny Sanspree, Chris Sanspree, and Carl Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Sanspree, Terry Harris, and Bo Bryars.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC Atmore, Alabama is in charge of all arrangements