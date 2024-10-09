High School Golf: Tate, Northview, Jay Results

Here are recent high school golf results from around the North Escambia area.

Tate High Claims Victory in Girls Golf Tournament Over Pace and Northview

Tate High School’s girls golf team secured a win on Tuesday at the Cypress Lakes Golf Club, finishing with a team score of 190 to edge out Pace, who finished with 200, and Northview, who ended with 241.

Leading the way for Tate were seniors Kara Wine and Talia Smith, both tying for first place with an impressive score of 46.

Jordan Smith and Kinzlee Biggs also played key roles, each tying for fifth place with scores of 49. Paige Raiter rounded out Tate’s top performers, finishing eighth with a score of 53. Alessa Lloyd shot a 57, while senior Lacy Wilson shot a 59.

For Northview, Bailey Burkette led the Chiefs with a score of 58, placing her in 11th overall. Teammate Presley Amos followed closely, shooting a 59. Other notable performances for Northview included Payton Daw and Amberly Dunn, both shooting 60.

Tate Boys Defeat PHS, Washington

In boys golf on Monday, Tate scored 174 to defeat Pensacola with 193 and Washington with 194 at the AC Read Golf Course.

Freshman Mason Williams and junior Nolan Satterwhite led the Aggies, each carding an impressive 43 to tie for first among their teammates. Freshman Cooper Halfacre and junior William Goforth followed closely behind with matching scores of 44. Drake Morris, a junior, shot a 46 for fifth place.

Jay Edges Northview In Girls Golf

In girls golf Monday at the Atmore Country Club, Jay earned a team score of 204 to narrowly edge Northview with 206. Central shot a +31..

Northview sophomore Bailey Burkette led the charge, finishing with a score of 50, for third place. Following closely behind, senior Payton Daw recorded a solid score of 51. Sophomore Presley Amos finished with a score of 52, while fellow Chiefs sophomores Annberly Dunn and Kaylee Long both tied with scores of 53.

Jay’s Presley Hawthorne, a sophomore, led the way for the Royals at 49, earning second place overall. Senior Kaitlyn Cooley closely trailed with a score of 50, securing third place. Other standout performances included senior Natalie Hendricks, who scored 52, and seniors Layla McCullough and junior Emily Burgess, who both tied with scores of 53, finishing in a tie for eighth place.

Loa Day, an eighth graders, shots a 48 for first individually.

Pictured: The Northview High School boys golf team recently at the Atmore Country Club. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.