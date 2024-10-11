Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule
October 11, 2024
Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
- Northview at Jay
- Tate at Pace, 7:30 p.m.
- West Florida at Gulf breeze
- Washington at Pine Forest
- Walton at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
- Escambia at Pensacola
- Crestview Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
- Milton at Gulf Breeze
- Bye: Central
ALABAMA
- Morgan Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at W.S. Neal
- Excel at T.R. Miller
- Bye: Flomaton
NorthEscambia.com photo.
