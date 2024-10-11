Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Northview at Jay

Tate at Pace, 7:30 p.m.

West Florida at Gulf breeze

Washington at Pine Forest

Walton at Pensacola Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Escambia at Pensacola

Crestview Navarre, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Gulf Breeze

Bye: Central

ALABAMA

Morgan Academy at Escambia Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at W.S. Neal

Excel at T.R. Miller

Bye: Flomaton

NorthEscambia.com photo.