Here Are The Slow Down Spots For This Week Due To Road Construction

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) Resurfacing, from North Palafox Street to east of 14th Avenue – Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures, from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work.

Drivers may encounter U.S. 98 (Gregory Street) westbound outside lane closures, from North Tarragona Street to North Palafox Street, Monday, Oct. 7 through Thursday, Oct. 10, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., while crews perform concrete work. Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signage is in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Interstate 10 (I-10) at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 6: I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10, drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on I-10 near U.S. 29 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound. A new, temporary on-ramp for U.S. 29 southbound drivers accessing I-10 eastbound is now open. Detouring traffic to the temporary ramp will allow crews to continue work to reconstruct the I-10/U.S. 29 interchange.

Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions the week of Sunday, Oct. 6: I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction– Drivers will encounter inside lane closures on I-10 near Exit 5, Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are required as crews construct a temporary traffic shift.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts: Traffic on U.S. 29 is shifted to the southbound travel lanes, between Rudolph Street and Green Street. One travel lane in each direction remains open as crews reconstruct the adjacent northbound lanes. The traffic shift is expected to remain in place through fall 2024. Signs are in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. U.S. 29 lane closure to repair a manhole located between Rudolph Street and Green Street will begin on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. and will last approximately four hours. During the lane closure, north and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers to direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Drivers will encounter the following traffic impacts:

North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Cervantes Street to Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) S.R. 296) – Drivers may encounter intermittent outside lane closures and traffic signal disruptions on North Palafox Street at Fairfield Avenue and West Leonard Street/Cross Street, Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing traffic signalization work. Law enforcement will be on site to safety direct drivers through the work zone.

Drivers may encounter intermittent outside lane closures and traffic signal disruptions on North Palafox Street at Fairfield Avenue and West Leonard Street/Cross Street, Sunday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 12, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will be performing traffic signalization work. Law enforcement will be on site to safety direct drivers through the work zone. S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway) Coring Operations from County Road (C.R.) 95A to the Alabama State Line – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for coring operations.

Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for coring operations. North Davis Highway Routine Maintenance at Shoal Creek Drive – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, Oct. 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 89 Resurfacing from north of S.R. 87 to C.R. 178 – Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on S.R. 89, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 11 as crews place thermoplastic striping.

Drivers will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures on S.R. 89, between S.R. 87 and C.R. 178, Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct. 11 as crews place thermoplastic striping. U.S. 90 Resurfacing from west of Avalon Boulevard to east of Stewart Street – Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations.

– Drivers may encounter intermittent U.S. 90 lane closures, between Avalon Boulevard and Stewart Street, Sunday, Oct. 6 through Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for paving operations. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive Sunday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 11, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts:

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.