Gulf Storm Milton Expected To Make Florida Landfall As Hurricane

Tropical Storm Milton formed in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday afternoon.

Milton is forecast to become a hurricane, and it could become a major hurricane while it moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico. A major hurricane is Category 3 or higher.

Milton is expected to have little or no impact on the North Escambia area, other than high surf and a risk of rip currents at the beaches. For the local weather forecast, click here.

The latest information is in the graphic above.