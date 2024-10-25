Friday Night High School Football Schedule
October 25, 2024
Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.
All games are at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
- Crestview at Tate
- Wewahitchka at Jay
- Pensacola High at West Florida
- Pine Forest at Escambia
- Pensacola Catholic at South Walton
- Destin at Washington
- Pace at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
- Niceville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
- Mosley at Gulf Breeze
- Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Central
- Bye: Northview
ALABAMA
- Cottage Hill Christian at Flomaton
- T.R. Miller at Bayside Academy
- Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal
- Hillcrest (Evergreen) at Escambia County (Atmore)
- Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*
*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games (10/25 and 11/1) due to injuries.
Pictured: Tate defeated Washington 35-14 last Friday night on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
