Friday Night High School Football Schedule

October 25, 2024

Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.

All games are at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

  • Crestview at Tate
  • Wewahitchka at Jay
  • Pensacola High at West Florida
  • Pine Forest at Escambia
  • Pensacola Catholic at South Walton
  • Destin at Washington
  • Pace at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.
  • Niceville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
  • Mosley at Gulf Breeze
  • Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Central
  • Bye: Northview

ALABAMA

  • Cottage Hill Christian at Flomaton
  • T.R. Miller at Bayside Academy
  • Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal
  • Hillcrest (Evergreen) at Escambia County (Atmore)
  • Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*

*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games (10/25 and 11/1) due to injuries.

Pictured: Tate defeated Washington 35-14 last Friday night on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

