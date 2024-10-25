Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule for the North Escambia area.

All games are at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Crestview at Tate

Wewahitchka at Jay

Pensacola High at West Florida

Pine Forest at Escambia

Pensacola Catholic at South Walton

Destin at Washington

Pace at Navarre, 7:30 p.m.

Niceville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Mosley at Gulf Breeze

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy at Central

Bye: Northview

ALABAMA

Cottage Hill Christian at Flomaton

T.R. Miller at Bayside Academy

Mobile Christian at W.S. Neal

Hillcrest (Evergreen) at Escambia County (Atmore)

Bessemer 2, Escambia Academy 0*

*Escambia Academy has forfeited all remaining games (10/25 and 11/1) due to injuries.

Pictured: Tate defeated Washington 35-14 last Friday night on Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.