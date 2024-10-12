Friday Night Football Scoreboard
October 12, 2024
Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area.
FLORIDA
- Jay 34, Northview 0 [Read more, photos...]
- Pace 42, Tate 7 [Read more, photos...]
- Pine Forest 23, Washington 2
- Pensacola Catholic 31, Walton 16
- Escambia 35, Pensacola 21
- Crestview 27, Navarre 7
- Gulf Breeze 26, Milton 17
- Bay 35, West Florida 13 (Thursday)
- Bye: Central
ALABAMA
- Morgan Academy 22 Escambia Academy 6
- W.S. Neal 53, Escambia County (Atmore) 13
- T.R. Miller 35, Excel 0
- Bye: Flomaton
NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments