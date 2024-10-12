Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 12, 2024

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

  • Jay 34, Northview 0 [Read more, photos...]
  • Pace 42, Tate 7 [Read more, photos...]
  • Pine Forest 23, Washington 2
  • Pensacola Catholic 31, Walton 16
  • Escambia 35,  Pensacola 21
  • Crestview 27, Navarre 7
  • Gulf Breeze 26, Milton 17
  • Bay 35, West Florida 13 (Thursday)
  • Bye: Central

ALABAMA

  • Morgan Academy 22  Escambia Academy 6
  • W.S. Neal 53, Escambia County (Atmore) 13
  • T.R. Miller 35, Excel 0
  • Bye: Flomaton

