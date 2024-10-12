Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are Friday night football scores from around the North Escambia area.

FLORIDA

Jay 34, Northview 0

Pace 42, Tate 7

Pine Forest 23, Washington 2

Pensacola Catholic 31, Walton 16

Escambia 35, Pensacola 21

Crestview 27, Navarre 7

Gulf Breeze 26, Milton 17

Bay 35, West Florida 13 (Thursday)

Bye: Central

ALABAMA

Morgan Academy 22 Escambia Academy 6

W.S. Neal 53, Escambia County (Atmore) 13

T.R. Miller 35, Excel 0

Bye: Flomaton

NorthEscambia.com photo.