Friday Night Football Scoreboard

October 5, 2024

Here are this week’s football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 20, Baker 6 [Read more...]
  • West Florida 35, Gulf Breeze 7
  • Pine Forest 13, Crestview 7
  • Pensacola 23 Washington 0
  • Pensacola Catholic 48,  Mobile Christian 20
  • Escambia 28, Navarre 18
  • Pace 35, Madison County 31
  • Tate – Bye
  • Jay 49, Central 0 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton 33. Monroe County 6
  • Escambia Academy 34, Escambia Academy 0
  • Orange Beach 38, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
  • T.R. Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 7
  • W.S. Neal 32,  Satsuma 26

Picured: The Baker Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

