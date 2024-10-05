Friday Night Football Scoreboard

Here are this week’s football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 20, Baker 6

West Florida 35, Gulf Breeze 7

Pine Forest 13, Crestview 7

Pensacola 23 Washington 0

Pensacola Catholic 48, Mobile Christian 20

Escambia 28, Navarre 18

Pace 35, Madison County 31

Tate – Bye

Jay 49, Central 0 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Flomaton 33. Monroe County 6

Escambia Academy 34, Escambia Academy 0

Orange Beach 38, Escambia County (Atmore) 6

T.R. Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 7

W.S. Neal 32, Satsuma 26

Pictured: The Baker Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs Friday night.