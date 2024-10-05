Friday Night Football Scoreboard
October 5, 2024
Here are this week’s football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 20, Baker 6 [Read more...]
- West Florida 35, Gulf Breeze 7
- Pine Forest 13, Crestview 7
- Pensacola 23 Washington 0
- Pensacola Catholic 48, Mobile Christian 20
- Escambia 28, Navarre 18
- Pace 35, Madison County 31
- Tate – Bye
- Jay 49, Central 0 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 33. Monroe County 6
- Escambia Academy 34, Escambia Academy 0
- Orange Beach 38, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
- T.R. Miller 48, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 7
- W.S. Neal 32, Satsuma 26
Picured: The Baker Gators defeated the Northview Chiefs Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
