Former Car Wash on Nine Mile Road Eyed For Drive-Thru Coffee Shop

October 14, 2024

A former car wash on Nine Mile Road could become a coffee shop soon.

A proposal set for an Escambia County Development Review pre-application meeting this week shows the nearly 30-year old building at 500 East Nine Mile Road being converted into a drive-thru coffee shop.

The plans (pictured left click to enlarge) were filed by Blue CPM, a commercial real estate firm. The name of the coffee shop has not been announced.

The building, which was constructed in 1997, was previously used as a car wash. The proposal shows using the existing structure  and drive-thru section already in place inside the building. There will be no additional or expansions to the existing structure, according to the proposal, but there will be interior modifications.  There will be no outside seating, and 12 parking spaces are in the proposal.  Two small non-attached structures on the half-acre property will be removed.

The existing owner, Phoenix Fairfield LLC, bought the building in November 2023 for $395,000, following the closure of the car wash in mid-2023.

Estimated traffic of the drive-thru is around 40 vehicles per hour at its busiest.

The Escambia County Development Review Committee has not yet set a public hearing on the proposal.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 