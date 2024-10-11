Football Preview: Tate At Pace, Northview At Jay

Both the Tate Aggies and the Northview Chiefs will head to Santa Rosa County tonight, looking to avenge losses in their most recent games.

Tate at Pace

The Tate Aggies (5-1) sat out last Friday night on a bye week, giving them two two weeks to prepare for their huge District 1-6A game tonight against the Pace Patriots (5-1). Two weeks ago, Navarre served up the first loss of the season for the Aggies 30-27 in what was a record-setting season start. Tonight’s game would be a decider for the district title. Tickets are available on GoFan for the game, which hasa 7:30 p.m. start.

Against Navarre, Tate’s Taite Davis three for 200 yards and three touchdowns. For the Patriots last week, Ben Tyner rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns, while also throwing for 101 yards and a touchdown as he completed almost 90% of his passes.

Northview at Jay

It’s the big War on Highway 4 rivalry tonight as the Northview Chiefs take Highway 4 across the Escambia River to Merle North Stadium to take on the Jay Royals. Jay is having a good year, sitting at 5-1 after a 49-0 shutout of the young Central Jaguar program last week and season wins that have included Baker and Chipley. Northview is coming off 20-6 defeat at the hands of Baker last week in Bratt. In the last decade, Northview has beat Jay nine of the last 10 meetings, with the last win for the Royals back in 2017.. When they last played, Northview earned a strong 31-13 win.

Last week, Northview’s Dane King rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side, King made made tackles and defended a pass. For the Royals, Jaymes Youngblood had 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

