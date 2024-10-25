Food Distribution Saturday Morning In Walnut Hill

A food giveaway will be held Saturday morning in Walnut Hill.

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will host the 9 a.m. Farm Share distribution at at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97 (just north of the Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Ernest Ward Middle School. while supplies last

For more information, call Joan at (850) 324-8779.

Pictured: A previous Justified Incarcerated Ministries food giveaway in Walnut Hill. File photos, click to enlarge.