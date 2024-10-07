Florida Gas Prices Slip A Few Cents Over The Last Week

October 7, 2024

Florida gas prices fell 7 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. The state average dropped from $3.17 per gallon to $3.10 per gallon on Sunday. The state average is now 11 cents less than a month ago, and 41 cents less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.83. In North Escambia, a low of $2.79 was available Sunday on Highway 29 in Cantonment. Stations on Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road, respectively, were at $2.66 and $2.67 on Sunday.

“Oil prices rose last week on concerns that tensions in the Middle East could widen,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This could contribute to an uptick in pump prices as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Milton.”

Oil prices reached their highest levels in five weeks. On Friday, the U.S. price for crude settled at $73.98 per barrel, an increase of 9% from the week before.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 