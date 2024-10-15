Firefighters Prevent Pickup Fire From Spreading To Nearby Home

October 15, 2024

Escambia County Fire Rescue recently saved a nearby home from severe damage as a pickup truck burned nearby.

The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of ECFR responded to the fire midday Saturday in the 1300 block of Barth Road. They arrived to find the pickup truck fully involved just a few feet from the home. Firefighters worked to extinguish the vehicle fire while preventing the flames from reaching the home.

The truck was a total loss. An investigation determined the fire was caused by an “unspecified malfunction” in the truck.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

