Firefighter Injured In Metal Building Fire In Bogia

A firefighter was injured Tuesday afternoon while battling a blaze that destroyed a large metal building in Bogia.

The fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Bogia Road, near Pine Barren Road. The fire was control just over an hour later, but firefighters remained on scene until the later after for extensive overhaul, cleaning up and putting out hot spots that remained.

A metal building about 3,500 square feet burned, along with other outdoor machinery and items, according to the fire department.

The building was located down a narrow driveway behind a residence.

According to David Wood, spokesperson for Escambia County Fire Rescue, one firefighter was injured and transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Multiple stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Amoore Fire Debarment, Flomaton Fire Department, and a ladder truck from Pace were dispatched to the fire. The ladder truck was later canceled due to the narrow driveway and access issues.

The Florida Forest Service also responded with a dozer to ensure the fire did not spread into a nearby wooded area.

NorthEscamba.com photos, click to enlarge.

