Fiery I-10 Crash Claims One Life In Escambia County

A driver died in a fiery single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the witnesses reported the small SUB was traveling west in the inside lane of I-10 near the Ninth Avenue overpass before veering to the right and colliding head-on with a large oak tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Escambia County EMS pronounced the driver deceased at the scene at 3:05 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, FHP had not identified the driver.