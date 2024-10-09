Fiery I-10 Crash Claims One Life In Escambia County
October 9, 2024
A driver died in a fiery single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on I-10, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the witnesses reported the small SUB was traveling west in the inside lane of I-10 near the Ninth Avenue overpass before veering to the right and colliding head-on with a large oak tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.
Escambia County EMS pronounced the driver deceased at the scene at 3:05 p.m.
As of Tuesday night, FHP had not identified the driver.
