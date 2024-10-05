FDLE: Doctor, 11 Others Charged In Pill Mill Scheme

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has arrested Dr. Elaine Sharp for murder, manslaughter and racketeering following a multiyear investigation involving an illegal drug ring accused of dealing narcotics and opioids throughout the Northwest Florida area. Ten others in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties have also been arrested in the case.

FDLE started its investigation in February 2021 after agents received complaints from several local pharmacists regarding the large amounts of oxycodone being prescribed. Agents say Dr. Sharp ran a pill mill out of her physician’s office in Gulf Breeze. Several patients overdosed after taking drugs prescribed by her.

FDLE Pensacola Special Agent in Charge Chris Williams said, “Shutting down this pill mill unquestionably made our community safer. We know this drug ring, led by Dr. Elaine Sharp, was a major contributor of illegal drugs flowing into our neighborhoods and even attracting drug dealers from throughout the Southeast looking for an easy way to obtain these drugs.”

Agents also arrested several suspects charged with selling drugs prescribed by Sharp. Most suspects were prescribed 120 oxycodone pills a month with no legitimate medical need.

Agents made arrests yesterday. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.

Arrests

Dr. Elaine Sharp, 72, Pensacola Beach

Charges: murder, manslaughter, conspiracy to commit racketeering, unlawfully prescribing for monetary gain, unlawfully prescribing not medically necessary, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy-trafficking hydromorphone 28 grams or more, conspiracy-trafficking hydrocodone 100 grams or more, money laundering

Tammy Zell, 58, Gulf Breeze

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary, doctor shopping

Cheryl Tassin, 63, Milton

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Jessica Michael, 43, Navarre

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy-trafficking hydromorphone 14 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Kevin McLemore, 37, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Mark Heath, 63, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, healthcare kickback

Jenni Harrell, 48, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Gary Eckard, 60, Pace

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary, doctor shopping

Kristopher Desposito, 22, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Shanna Castleberry, 39, Navarre

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking hydromorphone oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

Shawn Winchester, 54, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

At Large Mickey Bowman, 53, Pensacola

Charges: conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy-trafficking oxycodone 100 grams or more, conspiracy to obtain controlled substance not medically necessary

The Escambia and Santa Rosa county sheriff’s offices and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the case.