Family Hopes To Find Owner Of Bible, Photos Found At Park In Bratt

A local family is hoping to a find the owner of a Bible that left in a Bratt Park.

The Bible was in the free little library in the Travis Nelson Park on West Highway 4. It contained the photo of two adults and several children, and the finder hopes to return the photos and Bible to the owner.

The New Testament in Spanish and English was published for free distribution by Gideons International, much like those distributed by the organization in hotels rooms for decasdes.

If you have information, email news@northescambia.com, and we will put you in touch with the family that has the Bible and photos.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.