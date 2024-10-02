Escambia Schools Seek Public Input On School Calendar

Escambia County Public Schools is seeking input from students, parents, teachers, employees, community members, and other stakeholders as work begins to develop the proposed academic year calendars for upcoming school years.

Interested person was invited to take part in the process by reviewing the draft proposals and taking a brief survey regarding each proposal. Survey results will be analyzed and shared with the District Calendar Committee, composed of representatives from all stakeholder groups.

The surveys are available at the links below:

2026-27 Calendar

2027-28 Calendar