Escambia County EMS Offering $10,000 Sign-On Bonus For New Paramedics

Escambia County EMS is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for new full-ime paramedics, with a goal of attracting qualified individuals with a passion for public safety to join the EMS team.

Several full-time paramedic positions are currently open, offering numerous benefits including competitive wages, shift differentials, deferred compensation, state retirement, and more. In addition to brand-new ambulances, Escambia County EMS uses state-of-the-art equipment including LifePak 15s, stretchers, Lucas devices and Stryker Power-Load systems.

The $10,000 sign-on bonus is available for newly hired full-time paramedics, to be paid out in three installments in accordance with the terms of their contract. The bonus will be paid during the first pay period of December each year for three years, paid as two $4,000 installments and one $2,000 installment.

“We are very excited to offer this $10,000 bonus to encourage qualified individuals to seek a rewarding career in public service with Escambia County EMS,” Escambia County EMS Chief Chris Watts said. “Like many EMS agencies throughout the nation, we are constantly looking at innovative ways to enhance recruitment and increase our staffing levels. Our goal is to attract high-quality paramedics to join our hardworking, dedicated team and help us continue to provide the best possible level of care to Escambia County residents.”

Minimum qualifications for Escambia County paramedics include, but are not limited to:

High school diploma or the successful completion of the GED test

Completion of emergency medical coursework at the paramedic level, or a combination of education and experience equivalent to these requirements

Licenses and certifications including: Valid Florida Paramedic Certification, AHA CPR Certification, AHA ACLS Certification, valid driver’s license from state of residence

Additional qualifications are available in the job description.

