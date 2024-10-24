Ernest Ward Middle School Names Students And Employee Of The Month

Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their Students and Employee of the Month for September.

They are:

Sixth grade — Weston Jones

Seventh grade — Donald Alexander

Eighth grade — Kameron Brown

Employee — Megan Bryan, eighth grade world history

Pictured top: History teacher Megan Bryan; Kameron Brown, eighth grade; Donald Alexander, seventh grade; Weston Jones, sixth grade; and Dawn Inman, assistant principal. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.