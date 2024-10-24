Ernest Ward Middle School Names Students And Employee Of The Month
October 24, 2024
Ernest Ward Middle School recently named their Students and Employee of the Month for September.
They are:
- Sixth grade — Weston Jones
- Seventh grade — Donald Alexander
- Eighth grade — Kameron Brown
- Employee — Megan Bryan, eighth grade world history
Pictured top: History teacher Megan Bryan; Kameron Brown, eighth grade; Donald Alexander, seventh grade; Weston Jones, sixth grade; and Dawn Inman, assistant principal. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
