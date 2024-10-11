Early Morning Fire Destroys House, Injures Two Near Davisville

October 11, 2024

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and injured two people near Davisville early Friday morning.

The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. in the 7600 block of Hodges Road, north of Greenland Road and a few hundred feed south of Florida-Alabama state line.

The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said two people were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS. An update on their condition was not available.

The fire was reported out by 5:15 a.m.

Responding units included the Walnut Hill, McDavid, Century, and Molino stations of ECFR, Atmore Fire Department, Flomaton Fire Department and the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 