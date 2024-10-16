Dirt Cheap Closing All Stores After Filing Bankruptcy

October 16, 2024

Discount retailer Dirt Cheap is closing all stores, including those in Pensacola and Atmore after the company filed for bankruptcy.

Channel Control Merchants, which is the parent company of Dirt Cheap, Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies will close all its 68 stores that span eight states, including Florida and Alabama.

In the North Escambia area, Dirt Cheap had stores in Atmore, and in Pensacola on Davis Highway and Fairfield Drive.

Liquidation sales are already underway at all locations. Finial store closing dates have not been announced.

According to their website, Dirt Cheap is “an extreme value retailer giving major brand customer returns and excess inventory a second chance”. The company said Dirt Cheap became the largest buyer of insurance claims in the United States, while also adding manufacturer and retailer buybacks, closeouts, bankruptcies, overstocks, liquidations, customer returns, and out of season goods.

Pictured: The Dirt Cheap on Lindberg Avenue in Atmore. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 