DeSantis Appoints Ashlee Hofberger To Escambia County Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Ashlee Hofberger to the District 4 seat on the Escambia County Commission.

The District 4 seat has been vacant since Robert Bender was appointed Supervisor of Elections in January.

In August, Hofberger won the Republican primary for the seat. She will still face Democratic candidate Ron Helms in November. Helms is a Navy veteran and owner of a Pensacola business.

“I am so excited, beyond grateful to everyone that volunteered, and contributed, and everyone that got out and voted today.” Hofberger said after the win in August. “Thank you.”

“I believe our government’s top priority is to keep us safe,” she added. “And when you pick up the phone to call 911, the person who responds should have the tools and the skills to fix whatever emergency you are in. And I want to make sure that our firefighters and our EMTs and our law enforcement have the resources so they can do that.”

Hofberger is owner of The Wash Room laundromat and Bogeys Golf Suites. In 2012, she opened the emergency restoration firm Complete DKI and later sold it to the national company First Onsite in 2021. She is the recipient of the 2019 National Association for Industrial and Office Properties Member of the Year. A volunteer of the PACE Center for Girls, Hofberger earned her bachelor’s degree in business from the University of West Florida.