Defense Dominates In UWF Shutout Win Over Mississippi

Good things happen when you force the opponent into more punts than total yards of offense. That’s exactly what the University of West Florida defense did on Saturday evening to help lead the Argos to a 31-0 win over Mississippi College.

The UWF defense had a dominating performance that allowed just seven total yards to the Choctaws which included 11 punts in the game. In 46 total offensive plays, Mississippi converted two first downs, had negative 27 yards rushing and 34 total yards passing.

“They (the defense) got challenged a lot,” said head coach Kaleb Nobles. “The whole team got challenged by me at things we have to get better at. I’m very proud of our defense and how they showed up and played well tonight. As a head coach that makes you feel really good.”

After a slow start for the Argos offense that saw three missed field goals following drives that stalled inside the redzone, it was the defense that made a big play to spark the team. Redshirt junior, Kyriee Lewis intercepted a short pass by Choctaw quarterback Jackson Allen and took it 52-yards for the pick-six to get UWF on the board with 3:42 remaining in the first half.

The Argos were able to get the ball back in good field position with a minute left in the half and move into field goal range. Tyler Patterson connected on a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to give UWF a 10-0 lead.

“I would love to start faster,” said Nobles speaking about the offense. “There are some things we have to clean up. Some are plays people are making against us, but a lot are self-inflicted wounds. My biggest concern is to keep getting better.”

The UWF offense had trips to the MC’s six-, seven-, and nine-yard lines that ended up empty in the first half.

In the second half, Virgil Lemons made a splash in the return game like he has done multiple times this season. The senior returned a punt 58-yards for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to give UWF a 17-0 lead. The senior had another punt return in the third quarter that he returned for a touchdown but was called back for an illegal block. Lemons also had one of the team’s three interceptions on the day.

TJ Lane and Jay Sharp closed out the scoring for the Argos with the two running backs each finding the endzone in the fourth quarter. UWF combined for 266 rushing yards between six different rushers. Sharp led the team with 133 yards. Lane finished with 45 yards. Keeshaun Glanton picked up reps in the fourth quarter and ran for 63 yards on six carries.

“It’s sweet, it’s fun, it’s good to get back into the win column and play football like I know we can,” Nobles said.

UWF (2-2, 1-1 GSC) will be back in action next Saturday at home against Delta State for homecoming weekend. The 4-1 Statesmen at ranked No. 20 in the country and are coming off a 54-9 win over Chowan. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Pen Air Field.

Photo Jon Rose/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.