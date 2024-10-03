Chance Of Rain Returns To The Forecast

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.