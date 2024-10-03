Chance Of Rain Returns To The Forecast
October 3, 2024
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
