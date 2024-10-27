Century Sets Special Meeting, Cancels Regular Council Meeting

The Century Town Council has set a special meeting and a CRA meeting for this week, and canceled their first meeting of November.

A special meeting is set for Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m. In a public notice, no reason for the meeting was specified. That meeting will be followed by a CRA Board meeting at 6:45 p.m.

The council sits as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board. The CRA area is 510 acres, bounded by Jefferson Avenue to the south, Jefferson Avenue to the east, East High 4 to the north and the center line of North Century Boulevard to the west. It also extends north on the east side of North Century Boulevard to include commercial properties up to, and including, the former Burger King. Click here for a detailed map (pdf).

The town previously declared a portion of Century as “blighted” as part of the process to form the CRA.

A town council meeting that was set for Monday, November 4 has been canceled.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesday of the month.

The town had their first meeting for November set for November 5, but that is election day, and they won’t have access to use their council chambers. The meeting was first rescheduled for November 6, but council members voted recently to move it to November 4, which is now canceled and not yet rescheduled.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.