Average Florida Gas Price Increases Slightly

Florida gas prices inched up again last week. The average price per gallon in the state Sunday was $3.15, up six cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

In Escambia County, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.82, a decrease from $2.88 last week.

In North Escambia, a low of $2.69 was available on Highway 29 in Cantonment on Sunday. In Pensacola, prices booned at $2.63 at a station on East Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.