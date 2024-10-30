Annual Walnut Hill VFD Fish Fry Is November 9

October 30, 2024

The Walnut Hill Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 55th Annual Fish Fry on Saturday, November 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire department. The community event promises delicious food, family fun, and the chance to support a great cause.

The fish fry has traditionally been held the first Saturday of November but was moved to November 9 this year.

For just $12 per plate, attendees can enjoy a meal featuring grilled or fried catfish, grilled chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bread, and a selection of homemade desserts. Door prize drawings will be held throughout the day.

In addition to the food and festivities, a blood drive will be held in partnership with the One Blood Big Red Bus to encourage attendees to “Save Lives, Donate Blood.”

The Walnut Hill Fire Station is at 7760 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 