Amazing Sight: Northern Lights Over North Escambia Area

North Escambia area residents were treated to a rare sight Thursday night — for the second time this year. The dazzling display of the aurora borealis was visible across the area, especially in more rural locations away from city lights.

The experience, commonly called the northern lights, was caused by an extreme solar storm. The geomagnetic storm is the most severe since the one that led to auroras in North Escambia in May. and that was the first here in about three decades.

For more photo, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos from Cantonment by Kristi Barbour and from Molino by Kevin Enfinger, click to enlarge.