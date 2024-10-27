All West Florida Library Book Drops Closed Until After The Election

All West Florida Libraries book drops are closing until after the November 5 general election

Materials can be returned to the service desk at any WFPL library.

All WFPL book drops will reopen on November 6, according to the library system.

The Pensacola, Southwest and Bellview libraries will be early voting locations August 10-17. The main Pensacola and Bellview libraries are both early voting and election day polling locations; however, Southwest is not a regular polling place. (There is also early voting near the Molino Library in the Molino Community Center, but not in the actual library.)

Pictured: The book drop outside the Molino Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.